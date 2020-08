FILE PHOTO: A health worker, wearing a protective suit and a face mask, administers a nasal swab to a patient at a testing site for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) installed at the Bassin de la Villette in Paris, France, August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France reported 5,453 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday, down from 7,379 seen on Friday.

The health ministry said the cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths rose to 30,602 from 30,596 reported on Friday.

The number of people in hospital with the disease was at 4,530 versus 4,535 the day before and the number in intensive care rose to 400 from 387.