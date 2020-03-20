World News
March 20, 2020 / 6:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

France reports 78 more coronavirus deaths, raising total to 450

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People shop for fruits and vegetables at the Bastille Market in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 78 new deaths from coronavirus on Friday, taking the total to 450 or an increase of 21%, the toll rising less sharply then the two days before as extra measures to enforce the national lockdown were locally announced.

During a press conference, health agency director Jerome Salomon added the number of cases had risen to 12,612, up from 10,995 on Thursday, which is a rise of 15% in 24 hours.

Salomon said 1,297 people were in a serious condition, needing life support, up 16% compared to Thursday.

It is estimated France has around 5,000 beds equipped with the necessary gear but these are unevenly spread around the country.

Reporting Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below