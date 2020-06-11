World News
June 11, 2020 / 6:16 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

France reports less than 30 more coronavirus deaths for second day

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past the he Galeries Lafayette department store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by 27 on Thursday, versus an average daily increase of 50 over the last 15 days, to 29,346, the fifth-highest total in the world.

On Wednesday, 23 COVID-19 deaths were reported.

