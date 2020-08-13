Health News
France reports new post-lockdown peak in daily COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk at the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris as France reinforces mask-wearing as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, August 3, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 2,669 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Thursday, setting a new post-lockdown daily high for the second day in a row and taking the country’s cumulative total of cases to 209,365.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, increased to 1,962, a total that has doubled over the last two weeks and is at levels not seen since the end of April.

