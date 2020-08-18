France reports over 2,000 new coronavirus infections

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 2,238 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Tuesday.

On Monday, when the number of reported cases typically falls sharply, the ministry had reported 493 new cases, after reporting more than 3,000 each on Sunday and Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of the case count, which smooths out daily reporting irregularities, has now been above 2,000 for five consecutive days, which was last seen around the middle of April.