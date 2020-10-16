France reports over 25,000 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Nurses, wearing protective masks and protective suits, work in a Covid-19 medicine unit where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the Bethune-Beuvry hospital in Beuvry, France, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 25,086 new confirmed coronavirus cases in past 24 hours on Friday, after reporting a record 30,621 on Thursday.

It also reported that 122 people had died from coronavirus infection in hospitals in the past 24 hours, compared to 88 on Thursday. Including deaths in retirement homes - which are often reported in multi-day batches - the death toll increased by 178 on Friday.

The cumulative total number of infections since the start of the year now stands at 834,770, the cumulative number of dead at 33,303.