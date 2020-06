FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower, as France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 26 to 29,778 on Friday, but people hospitalized for COVID-19 fell below the 9,000 threshold for the first time in more than three months.

That fatalities increase is the highest in three days. France’s death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.