A walks past a mural by street artist Ardif, to thank the caregivers and the workers who were in the frontline during the outbreak coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris, France, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s cumulative coronavirus death toll edged over Spain’s again as France reported on Thursday the number of people who died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours increased by 351 or 1.3% to 27,425.

Spain earlier on Thursday reported 217 new deaths, taking its toll to 27,321. France’s toll first jumped over Spain’s on Tuesday, but dipped below it on Wednesday.