FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a closed restaurant in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country’s top health official Jerome Salomon said.

The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.