FILE PHOTO: A nurse takes a break next to parking lot for ambulance at the Sud Francilien hospital in Corbeil-Essonne near Paris as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in France April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by less than a 100 for the ninth day running on Friday, as the country is gearing up for a new easing of lockdown measures.

The French health ministry said that the number of fatalities had risen by 52, or 0.2%, to 28,714, the fourth-highest tally in the world.