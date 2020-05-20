France's coronavirus deaths on the rise again, at 28,132

FILE PHOTO: People walk on the banks of the river Seine after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France, May 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported 110 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 0.4%, bringing the total to 28,132, still the fourth-highest in the world behind the U.S., Britain and Italy.

On Tuesday, the death toll had gone down due to adjustments reported by regional health centers in nursing homes.

The number of confirmed cases increased by 418 to 143,845, an increase of 0.3%, in line with the average rise per day seen since the end of a lockdown on May 11. On Tuesday, the number of cases rose by 524.