France's COVID-19 cases and casualties rise

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France has risen by 1,955 compared to the previous day, the French health ministry said on Monday, although the increase in new cases was less than in previous days.

The French health ministry said the number of deaths from COVID-19 had risen by 15 from the previous day to stand at 30,528 casualties, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 244,854.

France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, and the government is monitoring the figures closely to see if any new restrictions or lockdowns are needed to curb the spread of the virus.

“The circulation of the virus is progressing markedly, and is at its most intense among young adults,” the ministry said in a statement.

The number of new cases was less than the 4,897 new cases registered on Aug. 23, although 22 new clusters had been discovered in the last 24 hours, added the ministry.