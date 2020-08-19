France's new daily COVID-19 infections up by almost 4,000

A man wearing a protective mask walks at the financial and business district of La Defense as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, near Paris, France August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 3,776 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 225,043, with the daily tally going beyond the 3,000 threshold for the third time in five days.

The seven-day moving average of the case count, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, is now at 2,621, going beyond the 2,500 threshold for the first time since April 19, when France was in the midst of a strict lockdown to contain the virus.