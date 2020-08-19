France's new daily COVID-19 infections up by almost 4,000

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 3,776 new confirmed coronavirus infections on Wednesday, bringing the total to 225,043, with the daily tally going beyond the 3,000 threshold for the third time in five days.
The seven-day moving average of the case count, which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities, is now at 2,621, going beyond the 2,500 threshold for the first time since April 19, when France was in the midst of a strict lockdown to contain the virus.
Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese