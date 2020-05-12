French coronavirus death toll, at nearly 27,000, overtakes Spain's

The ROC construction company workers wearing protective masks install scaffolding on a construction site following a visit from the French Labour Minister, regarding the return of economic activity and the organization of security measures after France started easing the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Montevrain, near Paris, France, May 12, 2020. Christophe Petit Tesson/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s cumulative death toll from coronavirus infection rose by 348 or 1.3% to 26,991 on Tuesday, overtaking Spain’s 26,920, making France the country with the world’s fourth-highest death toll from the virus after the U.S., Britain and Italy.

The health ministry said in a statement the number of people in hospital with coronavirus infection fell again to 21,595 from 22,284 on Monday, continuing an uninterrupted downward trend that has lasted four weeks.

On the second day after the end of a 55-day lockdown, the number of people in intensive care also continued a similar downtrend and fell by 170 or 6.3% to 2,542.