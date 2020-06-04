French coronavirus death toll up 44 to 29,065

FILE PHOTO: A disinfection squad sprays disinfectant to clean the beach on the Croisette in Cannes after France reopened its beaches following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Confirmed new coronavirus infections in France rose by 767 to 152,444 on the 25th day since lockdown ended on May 11, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The health ministry said in a statement that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continued its decline of the past seven weeks and fell by 413 or 3.1% to 13,101. The number of people in intensive care also continued to fall, by 47 or 3.9% to 1,163.

The country’s coronavirus death toll rose by 44 to 29,065 on Wednesday after increasing by 81 and 107 the previous two days.