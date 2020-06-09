French coronavirus deaths remains under 100 for seventh day in a row

FILE PHOTO: Commuters riding bikes and scooters make their way in the Quartier Latin in Paris following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s coronavirus death toll rose by 87 or 0.3% to 29,296 on Tuesday, the highest daily toll since June 2, but remained under 100 for the seventh day in a row, health ministry data showed.

On Monday, 54 COVID-19 deaths were reported, on Sunday 13.

The number of daily confirmed coronavirus infections increased by 403 or 0.3% to 154,591, up on the 211 seen on Monday and 343 on Sunday, but remained below the more than 500 seen on Thursday through Saturday.