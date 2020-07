FILE PHOTO: A stewardess takes the body temperature of a man before boarding a plane at Paris-Orly Airport on its re-opening day following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 26, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of deaths in France from the new coronavirus has risen by 18 from the previous day to stand at 29,861, the country’s health department said on Wednesday.

That figure is in line with the daily average of 18 seen the last week. In May, France counted 143 additional deaths every day on average.

This decrease has allowed the government to gradually re-open businesses, restaurants and some schools since May 11.