FILE PHOTO: Members of the medical staff, wearing protective suits and face masks, treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of new, confirmed COVID-19 cases in France rose by 9,406 over the last 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said on Friday, to stand at a total of 363,350.

The number of COVID-19 deaths also climbed by 40 over the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 30,893 casualties.

France’s has the seventh-highest COVID death toll in the world.