French patients in ICUs for COVID-19 above 1,400 for first time since May 28

FILE PHOTO: A firefighter from the Marins-Pompiers of Marseille (Marseille Naval Fire Battalion) takes a saliva sample from a colleague who is being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at their fire station in Marseille, France, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities reported on Monday that the number of patients treated in intensive care units (ICUs) for COVID-19 has gone beyond the 1,400 threshold for the first time since May 28.

That figure is published the day before Paris is to be placed on maximum COVID-19 alert, meaning bars will be forced to close for two weeks, partly because of the sharp rise of the number of people in ICUs.