French sees 4,711 new COVID infections, close to lockdown record

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask walks at the financial and business district of La Defense as France reinforces mask-wearing in public places as part of efforts to curb a resurgence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the country, near Paris, France August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - The French health ministry reported 4,711 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, a new post-lockdown record and a level last seen during the height of the epidemic in France.

During lockdown, France saw a peak of 7,578 infections per day on March 31, but since then, there have been only a few days with the number of new infections per day rising above 4,500.

The infection rate has been soaring in the past few days, but the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has been relatively stable and the numbers of new deaths per day have also been stable in the low double digits. Twelve new deaths were reported on Thursday.