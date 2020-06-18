New French coronavirus deaths steady, infections creep up

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk past the he Galeries Lafayette department store on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris as France softens its strict lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 28 to 29,603 on Thursday, the same increase as Wednesday, but the number of new confirmed cases crept up again to reach a five-day high.

Those cases rose by 467, at 158,641, a figure above the daily average of 440 seen over the last seven days. Since the beginning of the month of June, that average stands at 383.

If probable cases in nursing homes are taken in account, the total reaches 194,675, according Reuters calculations, the 11th highest in the world on that basis.

Nursing homes deaths are now only reported on a weekly basis on Tuesday in France, which leads to a spike reported fatalities on that day.

France’s death toll is the fifth-highest in the world.

The ministry said that the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 infections fell by 142 to 10,125 and the number of people in intensive care fell by 20 to 752. Both numbers have been on a downtrend for about 10 weeks.