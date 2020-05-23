Number of COVID-19 patients in France continues to slide

FILE PHOTO: A woman, wearing a protective face mask, sits on the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, after France reopened its beaches to the public as it softens its strict lockdown rules following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nice, France, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in France fell by 205 to 17,178 on Saturday, continuing a gradual decline that has lasted more than five weeks since a high of 32,292 on April 14.

The number of people in intensive care fell by 36 or 2.1% to 1,665.

France did not publish a revised number of deaths on Saturday and said the COVID-19 toll will be updated on Monday. As of Thursday, a total of 28,215 people had died from the virus.