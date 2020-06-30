Weekly coronavirus death toll in French nursing homes down to nine

PARIS (Reuters) - The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 30 to 29,843 on Tuesday, as the health ministry included weekly data for the death toll in nursing homes.

The number of people who died in hospitals increased by 21 to 19,346, compared to the daily average of 16 over the past seven days.

The ministry also reported that nine people died of the virus in nursing homes over the last seven days, more than three times fewer than the 31 reported a week ago.