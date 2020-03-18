World News
March 18, 2020 / 2:30 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

China sends masks, gloves to help France fight virus - French minister

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during the questions to the government session before a no-confidence vote against French government's pension reform bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - China is sending 1 million surgical masks and gloves to France to help it fight the coronavirus, the French foreign minister said on Wednesday.

A first plane arrived via Belgium earlier on Wednesday and a second will arrive on Thursday, Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with BFM TV.

France, which has a shortage of masks and gloves, provided China with some 17 tonnes of equipment after the virus broke out in China’s Wuhan province.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Edmund Blair

