French state-subsidised furloughs to cost more than 20 billion euros: minister

French Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud speaks to the media after the weekly cabinet meeting, mostly dedicated to the coronavirus crisis, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France April 1, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s state-subsidised furlough programme will cost more than 20 billion euros ($21.73 billion), Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said on Thursday.

Penicaud said 628,000 companies and associations had put nearly 7 million workers on furlough under the programme, which allows firms to be reimbursed by the state for up to 84% of a workers’ wages.

“The cost for the state and (the state-backed unemployment fund) Unedic ... I think it will be more than 20 billion euros,” Penicaud said on BFM TV.