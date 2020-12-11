France's Bachelot: I asked for extra 35 million euros aid to cultural sector

FILE PHOTO: French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot speaks during a news conference on easing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, in Paris, France November 26, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot said on Friday she had requested an extra 35 million euros ($42 million) to help cultural venues that will not reopen as planned on Dec. 15 as France seeks to stave off a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

“We already provided 7.5 billion in aid to the sector. I told the prime minister that we would need an extra 35 million euros to help the sector go through the end of the year. I know I will get that,” Bachelot told BFM television.

France will not reopen museums, cinemas and theatres next week as planned because COVID-19 infection rates are not falling as fast as the government had hoped, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.