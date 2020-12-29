France could impose an earlier curfew in certain regions -minister

FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran looks on as he visits a logistics hub for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the Paris' suburban city of Chanteloup-en-Brie, France December 22, 2020, a day after the European Union gives the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for vaccinations to finally start in the 27-nation bloc on December 27. Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said the government could soon impose an earlier curfew that would start at 6 p.m. instead of 8 p.m. in eastern areas due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on France 2 public TV channel, Veran added there were currently no plans to impose a third lockdown, despite the daily new COVID-19 case count being more than twice as high as the government’s target of less than 5,000.