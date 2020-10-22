French health minister hopes COVID curfew will have positive impact from next week

French Health Minister Olivier Veran delivers a speech during a news conference on the new anti-coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France October 22, 2020. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday he was hoping to see next week the first positive signs of the curfew put in place almost a week ago in Paris and eight other big cities to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

He was speaking at a press conference where Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the extension of the curfew to other parts of the country.

Restrictive measures generally take two to three weeks to produce some effects, health experts say.