FILE PHOTO: People walk past a closed bar as part of stricter restrictions due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris, France, October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 12,000 police officers would be deployed to enforce curfews in major cities across France from Saturday.

Police would not enforce the “rule of six” on private gatherings, he added.

Macron ordered the curfews in Paris and eight other big cities on Wednesday to tackle a second wave of coronavirus infections.