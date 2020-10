French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on screens as he addresses the nation about the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France in this illustration picture, October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said the new nationwide lockdown starting on Friday will initially remain in place until December 1 to stop the exponential spread of the coronavirus.

He added that if in two weeks time, the health situation had improved, the government will review the possibility of re-opening some shops deemed as non-essential.