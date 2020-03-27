French Finance minister says companies can't ask for help and hand out dividends

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a press conference after the weekly cabinet meeting, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Paris, France March 25, 2020. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will tell Prime Minister Edouard Philippe that companies should not be allowed to ask for help with tax and charges deadlines and at the same time hand out dividends, the French presidential palace said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Employment Minister Muriel Penicaud said the French government will ask companies in which the state has a stake not to pay dividends, adding pressure on firms across France to forego payouts as they deal with the coronavirus crisis. [nL8N2BK23P]