France warns against use of anti-inflammatory drugs to tackle coronavirus

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s health minister on Saturday said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs if they have coronavirus-like symptoms because it could worsen their condition.

“Taking anti-inflammatory drugs (ibuprofen, cortisone ...) could be an aggravating factor for the infection. If you have a fever, take paracetamol,” Oliver Veran said on Twitter.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday school closures and urged people to avoid close contact for fear of propagating the virus that has killed 79 people in France and infected more than 3,600.