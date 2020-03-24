France's has list of companies that could get state support: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks during his New Year address to France's economic actors and the press at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government has drawn up a list of companies that may need state support ranging from a capital injection to outright nationalization, France’s finance minister said.

Bruno Le Maire told France Info radio that he could not give the names of the companies on the list, but that they knew they could count on the support of the government.

“Nationalization is obviously a last resort, but it is something that we do not exclude,” Le Maire said, comparing the current economic crisis to the Great Depression of 1929.