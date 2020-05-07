French economic activity still a third below normal: INSEE

PARIS (Reuters) - French economic activity has picked up slightly over the last two weeks but remains a third below normal levels for this period of the year, the INSEE official stats agency said on Thursday.

Activity in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy is currently down 33% from normal levels compared with 35% two weeks ago, INSEE said.

As France prepares for the lifting of a nationwide lockdown on Monday, the industrial and construction sectors were showing signs of a pick-up after sanitary safeguards were put in place to allow workers to return to their jobs, INSEE said.

Consumer spending was down by 32% from normal levels, little changed from the 33% INSEE estimated two weeks earlier.

INSEE has been estimating the economic impact of the lockdown since late March by cross-checking a range of data including electricity use and bank card data.