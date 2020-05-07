Business News
May 7, 2020 / 6:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

French economic activity still a third below normal: INSEE

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French economic activity has picked up slightly over the last two weeks but remains a third below normal levels for this period of the year, the INSEE official stats agency said on Thursday.

Activity in the euro zone’s second-biggest economy is currently down 33% from normal levels compared with 35% two weeks ago, INSEE said.

As France prepares for the lifting of a nationwide lockdown on Monday, the industrial and construction sectors were showing signs of a pick-up after sanitary safeguards were put in place to allow workers to return to their jobs, INSEE said.

Consumer spending was down by 32% from normal levels, little changed from the 33% INSEE estimated two weeks earlier.

INSEE has been estimating the economic impact of the lockdown since late March by cross-checking a range of data including electricity use and bank card data.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below