French hospitality industry to get all help possible during curfew weeks: minister

FILE PHOTO: Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy, Finance, and Recovery, wearing a protective face mask, leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The ailing French hospitality industry will get all help possible to survive the upcoming coronavirus curfews imposed on nine cities including Paris, the French finance minister said on Thursday.

During a news conference held by the French government, he said the state-guaranteed loans already put in place for COVID-19 disruptions will be extended by six months, to June 2021.