French hospitality industry to get all help possible during curfew weeks: minister

PARIS (Reuters) - The ailing French hospitality industry will get all help possible to survive the upcoming coronavirus curfews imposed on nine cities including Paris, the French finance minister said on Thursday.
During a news conference held by the French government, he said the state-guaranteed loans already put in place for COVID-19 disruptions will be extended by six months, to June 2021.
