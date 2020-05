French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presents the details of the health procedures to be adopted during the mayoral elections expected to take place at the end of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown period at the Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - The final round of France’s local elections has been set for June 28, provided it has not been deemed a health risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Friday.

The first round took place just two days before France imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.