France considers postponing local elections over virus concern: JDD

PARIS (Reuters) - The French government is considering postponing nationwide mayoral elections set for Sunday over worries about coronavirus infection, the weekly Journal du Dimanche (JDD) said on its website.
A source close to Gerard Larcher - the leader of the Senate, the upper house of parliament, which would have to be consulted on the issue - denied the JDD’s report.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s office was not immediately available for comment.
Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Nicolas Delame and Michel Rose; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Kevin Liffey