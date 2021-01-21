France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron speaks as he meets with students at the Maison des Etudiants (Student House) of the Paris Saclay University in Saclay, near Paris, France, January 21, 2021. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries, his office said on Thursday.

Cross-border workers and land transportation will be exempt from that obligation, the French presidency added. The test will have to be carried out no later than 72 hours before departure, it said after a video summit of EU leaders.