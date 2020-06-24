World News
June 24, 2020

French President Macron to meet Germany's Merkel on June 29

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron give a news conference after a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 9, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the German town of Meseberg on June 29 to discuss a European economic recovery plan, Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

They will also discuss the COVID-19 crisis, environmental issues and other international affairs, added Macron’s office.

Macron met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte earlier this week, and a French presidential official said the meeting had enabled them to move forward on resolving differences over the European Union budget and recovery fund.

