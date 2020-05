French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during a session of questions to the government at the French National Assembly in Paris, France May 26, 2020, as France eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Christophe Archambault/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Health results have been good so far in France, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday, as the country prepares to enter a second phase in its relaxation of lockdown rules on June 2.

“Results are good from a health point of view, even if we remain cautious”, Philippe told a news conference.