FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a restaurant in Paris, before the announcement of new Covid restrictions by Paris authorities as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in France, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Tuesday the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infections fell by more than 600 to go below the 28,000 threshold for the first time since Nov 4.

France is very gradually unwinding its second national lockdown put in place on Oct 30 to relieve the strain on the country’s hospital system.