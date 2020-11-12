France's new COVID-19 cases slow but hospitalisations at a record

Medical staff members work in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at Ambroise Pare clinic in Neuilly-sur-Seine, near Paris, France, November 12, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities on Thursday reported 33,172 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, slightly down versus Wednesday’s 35,879 and much lower than Saturday’s record of 86,852.

But the number of hospitalisations for the disease increased by 737 to reached a new all-time high of 32,638, almost 350 higher than the previous April 14 peak of 32,292.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by to 425, to 42,960, versus 328 on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of cases now totals 1,898,710.