Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

France's new COVID-19 cases slow down but deaths slightly up

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities on Thursday reported new 12,696 COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, down from Wednesday’s 14,064, while the number of patients hospitalized for the disease fell at a one-month low.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 324 to 54,140, versus increase of 310 the day before. The cumulative number of cases now totals 2,257,331.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up