FILE PHOTO: A medical staff member, wearing protective gear, works in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated at the hospital in Valenciennes, France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - French health authorities said on Monday there were 23 more patients in intensive care units (ICUs) with COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,001, the first time the 6,000 limit was breached since April 17 2020.