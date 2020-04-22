Business News
April 22, 2020 / 9:09 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

France looking into setting up insurance cover for pandemics

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France April 15, 2020. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has set up a working group to look into establishing further insurance cover for exceptional, one-off events such as pandemics, Le Maire’s department said on Wednesday.

The French move echoes a similar step taken this week by Britain, whose insurance industry is also going to work with the UK government-backed terrorism reinsurance fund Pool Re to develop insurance cover for pandemics.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

