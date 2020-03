FILE PHOTO: French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire looks on during a meeting with his Greek counterpart Christos Staikouras (not pictured) at the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France will not hesitate to take further steps to protect its citizens from the spread of the coronavirus, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

“If it is necessary, if we need to go further because our health is at stake then we will go further,” he told France 2 television.