France's Le Maire: We must prepare for long and gradual economic recovery

PARIS (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that the world must prepare for a long and gradual economic recovery as the coronavirus has not fully disappeared.

“I do not believe in a V-shaped recovery in France, in Europe or in the world,” Le Maire told a French parliamentary hearing that also featured his German counterpart Olaf Scholz.

“The international situation deteriorated too much and the epidemic is re-starting at least in some Chinese cities, while the situation remains very deteriorated in the United States and in South America,” he added.

“The epidemic has not disappeared and one must not let the French people believe they can return to the same life as before” he said.