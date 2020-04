FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video conference with World Health Organization (WHO) general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France April 8, 2020 . Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will extend its national lockdown put in place to contain the spread of the new coronavirus for a second time, meaning it will run beyond April 15, the French presidential palace said on Wednesday.

It had earlier said French President Emmanuel Macron would address the nation regarding the disease situation on Monday evening.