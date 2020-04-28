French PM: It's time to ease virus lockdown

FILE PHOTO: French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Paris, France April 19, 2020. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Monday that a lockdown imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic had saved 62,000 lives in a month, but that keeping the restrictions in place would mean risking economic collapse.

Speaking in parliament, he said it was time to explain to the country how the lockdown would gradually be eased. French citizens will have to learn to live with the virus and to protect themselves, he said.