France's Louvre museum preparing to re-open on July 6

FILE PHOTO: Bikers ride past the Louvre museum after France began a gradual end to a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Paris, France, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - The Louvre museum in Paris said on Friday it was planning to re-open its doors on July 6 following new steps announced Thursday by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to ease the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement, the France’s most visited museum says a booking system and a “new signage” will allow to offer visitors, asked to wear a mask and keep social distancing, “maximal security conditions” when coming to the premises.